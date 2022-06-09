Reactive policing; turnstile justice like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago; and an ever growing increase of liability risk to taxpayers. Simply stated, these will be the results of a "no" vote for the sales tax proposal for jail expansion.
The impact to taxpayers is 3 cents on $10 spent. The results, if passed in August, are a continuation of our proactive justice system; an assurance of proper facilities to decrease liability risks to taxpayers; and the assurance of a safer community. A sales tax is never desired. But the mechanism is there to specifically ensure our community is safe and desirable. This is an instance where community safety is at risk.
The jail remains above 140% of its capacity and eventually will draw the interest of the feds as it did in 1999 when the county was forced to build the current jail. Some may cringe when they read this, but it’s no time to act as if a problem doesn't exist, or that ignoring it will make it go away. This proposed sales tax will pay the debt service in approximately 4 years and then will be used to cover the shortcoming of operational expenses. All tax dollars raised remain local. Additional measures are being taken to slow the increase of needs over the long term, but the immediate requirements still must be addressed to avoid expenses related to litigation.
We can point fingers at the state or others, but that will not solve the problems or reduce the risks. Doing nothing or waiting to see if someone else does, are not options that I believe are viable or smart. I implore taxpayers to ask questions and understand the issue before voting and I am happy to face anyone to explain.
Ben Crooks
Garfield County jail administrator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.