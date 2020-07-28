I fear for the future of this country, especially the younger among us who have to live with the consequences of a toxic conversation that will inevitably harm their lives and the lives of their children into perpetuity. We owe them better than that.
No, it isn't the Republicans or the Democrats alone who fuel the egregious arguments heard around our country; but those among us who buy into the hatred and malice that both parties and the news outlets spew for public consumption.
I remember a time in my youth when we valued the "Loyal Opposition." I remember a time when the parties attacked the platform of that "Loyal Opposition," rather than the character of the other person. I remember a time where hatred was not tolerated but a time where bipartisanship was meant to get legislation done and continued to try to serve the country.
It was not in the "Days of Wine and Roses," it was a hard slog for our politicians — specifically to withhold attacks on people, and focus our distaste upon the legislation at hand.
Today, we are faced with a meanness and vituperative arena in which the opposition seeks to destroy not only the other party, but the people who are the members of the opposing parties.
And, by the way, I have sealed off parts of my life because I, as well as many others, know that I am part of the problem when I speak against Trump or Biden or politicians who thrive on spewing falsehoods and accusation.
Edward E. "Sam" Justice Enid
