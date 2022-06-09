The recent violence in Uvalde, Texas, and Oklahoma are horrific and unacceptable.
Cries are for more and stricter gun laws. If more and stricter gun laws are the answer, then why do New York, Illinois and California, all of which have very strict gun laws, have such high crime rates?
There are already a number of gun laws on the books. How about the liberal judges and liberal district attorneys vigorously enforcing the current laws as a start rather than turning criminals back out onto the streets before the police can finish their arrest reports? How about sealing the southern border to stop the flow of undocumented illegals, drugs and guns from Mexico? How about hardening schools, hospitals, other potential targets and deleting gun free zones?
If AR-15s are outlawed, what will be next, shotguns, 30/30s, 308s, etc? Does anyone think for a second that criminals will waltz into their local police departments and hand over their guns? I don't.
The problem, if people want to be honest about it, is the human factor. Guns, cars, baseball bats, knives, screwdrivers, hammers to name a few don't kill people without the human factor intervention. Until and unless the public comes to grips with the human factor, nothing will change.
Lantz Cole
Enid
