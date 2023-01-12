The idea of free college tuition for teachers' children smacks of the student loan forgiveness scam proposed on a federal level.

How much per year would the program cost, including direct payments to a college and the necessary bureaucratic overhead?

Is it a plan to entice students to remain in-state and bolster Oklahoma college enrollment?

Would it discriminate against existing or potentially employed teachers that have no children in the college-age group?

How would those teachers feel about their tax money being used to fund the education of qualifying teachers' children?

If funds are available to fund such a plan, level out the playing field by simply applying those funds equally to all teachers in the Oklahoma state school system.

William Maul

Enid

