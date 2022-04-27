To the editor:
It seems to me the people of Enid are due a report on how our downtown hotel is doing. After all, it has been in operation long enough to get a feel for it.
Is it a money-maker or what? It was supposed to generate all kinds of new benefits for our city. Just wondering if that is the case or otherwise? Would like to know so we can either applaud or be disappointed.
Hope the outlook is all it was intended for to bring prosperity. Would hate to think the opposite and be a drag to keep it going.
Hope the report is good and all positive. Will be watchful to find out.
Larry Zerger
Enid
