Hofmeister will work for all of us
As a longtime banker, I know a good investment when I see one. There is no better investment for the future of Enid and Oklahoma than public education. The future of this valuable resource is on the ballot this November. Our democracy is dependent on good public education. Providing a good education for all of Oklahoma’s children requires leadership that will listen to and work with everyone.
Joy Hofmeister is the one candidate for governor who has a proven track record of improving education opportunities for all children and bringing all sides of an issue into the discussion.
Quality public education for all is the best path to creating a community and state where our children and grandchildren will want to live — a place with quality job opportunities and good schools. Education and economic development work together to improve the lives and opportunities for everyone. Joy understands this connection and will work to improve the economy of our state.
I’m voting for Joy Hofmeister regardless of party affiliation because I know she will work hard for all of us.
Bert Mackie
Enid
