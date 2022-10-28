Hofmeister for a more joyous future
Oklahomans have a clear choice to make this November. Our state can continue with the failed policies of the last four years, or we can choose a governor who will work for all Oklahomans, not just those with money and connections.
Gov. Stitt came into office promising to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state. Instead of our state rising to the top, he has made Oklahoma a top 10 state in cronyism and corruption, in teacher vacancies, and in the percentage of residents who’ve died of COVID. By any desirable measure, Oklahoma is lagging the nation and our people are hurting.
Joy Hofmeister is an experienced leader ready to tackle the real problems faced by our state. Someone who looks beyond the next election and to the next generation.
Joy has plans to make bold investments in education to address the teacher shortage, ensuring our students — the future of our state — get the education they deserve. She understands the need to save hospitals and protect health care in rural Oklahoma. And she knows that communities and families’ homes are too precious to bulldoze just to fatten the pockets of highway contractors.
Stitt had four years to make change in Oklahoma, and all we’ve seen is misuse of funds and sweetheart contracts for his friends. He’s ignored the real problems facing Oklahoma while chasing culture war boogeymen, and he’s more concerned with what’s happening in Washington, D.C., than with the challenges faced by Oklahoma families, schools and communities.
It’s time to make a change. Oklahoma can be a top 10 state, but not with today’s leadership. It’s time to make a choice for a better, more joyous future.
Kim Akers
Enid
