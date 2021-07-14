Yes, I’m a Christian, and I want to congratulate Kayla Nichols for speaking out to the nation about the situation at the library. I, too, believe this is wrong to put this on display to all that come to the library.
Of course, all you would need to do is read Romans the first chapter and see this displeases God, the one that has blessed our country very much. Responses to Kayla Nichols of hate and unkindness being displayed show the actions of ones that are against the good of our nation.
Open your eyes to the truth and help make our nation a Godly country.
Norita Strever
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.