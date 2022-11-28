LETTER: Heartened by help received in accident in Enid
{span}On Friday, Nov. 25, my husband and I were traveling home to Tulsa from a trip to Colorado. As we were passing through Enid, our car was struck by another vehicle.{/span}
{span}A good Samaritan was the first to come to us asking what help we needed and letting us know the police were called. The first responders showed up within minutes. My husband was transported to a nearby hospital (he’s OK) while the officers took care of the scene.{/span}
{span}All of the responders were so helpful (even taking hold of our frightened dog who just wanted to bolt) while the details were being sorted out. I can’t thank these people enough for the care we were given.{/span}
{span}I only got the name of one officer (Officer Charlie Daniels) but would like to thank everyone who helped. And kudos to my son-in-law who left work in Norman to come get us! Thank you, Enid. You have some wonderful people working for you.{/span}
{span}Janie Lampl{/span}
Tulsa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.