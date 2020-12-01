As an “essential” employee, I must take many daily steps to arrive at my Oklahoma City office. Yes, there is a portion of the population highly susceptible to contagious diseases of any kind that must take extra precautions to protect themselves. The three popular safety strategies are: wear a mask, physical distance, and avoid crowds.
But there is a more basic health strategy that is rarely addressed and that Jeff Mullin alluded in his next to last sentence of his Nov. 29 Sunday column — “ … don’t get sick.”
Getting and keeping yourself healthy is the first and best strategy against any disease. It starts with you through exercise and diet. Walking in the fresh air does wonders both physically and mentally. Or, there is an abundance of exercise websites that don’t cost a dime which you can follow in the privacy of your home.
Next — diet. Not complicated calorie/carb counting or unusual foods, just simply reducing/eliminating sugar — real and artificial — and grains. Excessive amounts of either causes inflammation in the body, leading to health issues.
Both of these actions help achieve/maintain a healthy weight. An OKC GP MD states, “You cannot out-exercise your mouth.”
Am I a doctor or dietician? No. But I do have a family history of diabetes. Four years ago, I tested pre-diabetic. I turned around my health simply through exercise and diet. I have the test results to prove it!
Implementing mask protocols cannot be the “be all, end all” to COVID-19. I support the Enid City Council — I don’t envy their task. I support any business owner’s right to impose conditions. But everyone must take responsibility for their own health. This starts with you.
Stay well and stay safe.
Donna R. Patocka
Proud Army veteran daughter and Enid resident
