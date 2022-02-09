These past few years have been difficult for most of us but probably very few have experienced the challenges of those in the health care industry. I had a total knee replacement last year and would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Enid health care workers who helped me fully recover.
Thanks to Dr. Timothy Teske for his expertise and support. I now have a knee that is pain-free and will last for many years to come. Dr. Teske’s entire staff is a joy to work with.
My surgery was performed at St. Mary’s hospital and while no one ever wants to go to a hospital, the nurses and staff took excellent care of me during my brief stay. I’d like to say an extra thanks to the nurses on the third floor who were so helpful and reassuring.
I went to Greenbrier Skilled Nursing Facility for my rehabilitation and that was where the hard work began. Thank you to the Hackett family for providing a welcoming place of kindness and grace.
All of the nurses and support staff at Greenbrier made me feel comfortable and well-cared for. Barbara Tate, dietary manager, and her entire department gave me delicious, nutritious meals. Dan and Lisa Burchell pushed me hard every day, and with their knowledge and support, I was able to walk up 13 steps to my home a few weeks after surgery.
I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who helped me on my healing journey. But I can remind my fellow citizens of the excellent health care we have right here in our hometown and encourage the health care workers to continue their important work. Each and every one of you make a difference and I am living proof.
Margy Weldon
Enid
