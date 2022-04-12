Many of my peers have canceled their subscription to the local newspaper because they believe the reporting is biased. I have continued to keep mine. I am questioning that decision after reading the Sunday paper.

The headline, "Enid library board to consider banning LGBTQ+ exhibits, programs on Monday". I suppose a catchy headline is useful, but it is completely inaccurate. The verbiage of the proposal does not include any specific orientation. Inaccurate reporting, disappointing indeed.

Ruth Ann Miles
Enid

 

