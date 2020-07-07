Three years ago, I got a call from a kid saying, "Hi, Grandma. I'm in trouble. Can you send me some money?"
I don't want to say what all he came up with.
I knew he wasn't my grandson, so I hung up. After 10 minutes, I called the police to let them know about the call. They said this was going on here in Enid.
They said if it was OK, they would send a police officer to my house. He was so nice and told me what I should do if it happens again. I was so happy they took time to visit with me. I felt better.
Recently, I had a kid call. I knew it wasn't my grandson and hung up. Linda Lohse
Enid
