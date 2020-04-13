I am so proud and thankful for the staff at the Denny Price Family YMCA!
Although the Y is closed to the public now due to the COVID-19, the staff is dedicated to feeding the food insecure in our community with a take-home evening meal.
They truly are following the guiding verse of the Enid YMCA:
“Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 5:15
Esther Mittelstet
Enid
