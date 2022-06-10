Grandparents need to save democracy
I am calling on all grandmothers and grandfathers to come to the aid of our democracy, and to act to save it.
Grandmothers need to ensure that their granddaughters are registered to vote, and they need to educate them about the freedoms that women had to fight for. The women’s sufferance movement and the fight to gain the right to vote did not come easy. The fight for freedom and equal rights is not over ladies, and now you are about to lose another freedom that you once had.
Grandfathers need to do the same with their grandsons, and they need to remind them about the men and women who fought and died in defense of freedom and democracy. We now have a party that does not accept the results of elections, and who wants to manipulate the election process. We have to pick people that will fight to protect our democracy and not work to abolish it.
Our democracy is under attack, and we need to get rid of the attackers. Anyone who was involved in the insurrection needs to be removed, and we need a mass movement to the voting booth. Grandparents please help us to save our wonderful democracy.
Lyle Rader
Enid
