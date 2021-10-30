Grads always need to ask questions
... back in Pagosa after attending COVID delayed 50th HS reunion.
In our absence, the citizens of Enid apparently passed a $99 billion school bond. The result is remarkable. The town has created an outstanding teaching/learning environment. There is still too much emphasis on sports but that will always be the case. I was pleased to see that the astronomy dome is still available for use.
Circa 1970 was a tumultuous time. When MLK was assassinated, the black students put on black arm bands and marched counter to the normal second floor flow. Everyone respected their loss. Miss Adams, for the first time ever, took time out of her math class to ask us how we felt about the four dead college students at Kent State. My draft number was 18 … the ultimate low grade notice.
600+ graduated in 1970. We are 50 years older now. Thank god for name tags. I met so many people that made the trip worth taking. One worked with me on the stage crew. I reminisced about hiding behind the overhead spotlights while the cheerleaders hiked up their skirts and bounced around in front of the Bravettes. Peeping on the girls was weird but it was no weirder than the girls dancing in their panties in front of their classmates. A student asked me if I had noticed any changes. I suggested to him that the school was probably no longer requiring boys to swim naked in gym class.
In 1970, the message from our graduation speaker was to “learn to ride the wild horses.” I took his message to heart and have sought out every wild horse I could find. My advice to the class of 202x: Always ask yourself: “How much of what I know is wrong?”
Joseph King
Pagosa Springs, Colo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.