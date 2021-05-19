LETTER: GOP needs another way to stop gun violence
The gist of my letter about gun violence (Enid News & Eagle, 20 April) was that since Republicans reject every proposal by Democrats to curb mass shootings, it behooves Republicans to offer plans of their own. My thanks to Mr. Steve Kiss for his response (29 April).
He writes that “we conservatives have been putting forth plans for a long time.” Despite referring to “plan,” he presents only one.
This plan consists of “putting violent and gun offenders in prison for a long time.” If this refers to someone who has already committed such mass murder, I don’t know any liberals who would disagree (personally, though this is rare for a liberal, I’d even support capital punishment in some cases).
But a long prison term for someone who has already shot up a church or kindergarten didn’t prevent the rampage, nor does it mitigate the scale of the massacre or lessen the damage done. And under current laws, we can’t very well lock them away for crimes they have not yet committed. In fact, aren’t long prison terms for such killers pretty much what we already have?
Mr. Kiss goes on to accuse us liberals of, among other things, “lionizing the criminals.” I’m curious to know which criminals he thinks we “glorify, honor, exalt, acclaim, admire, praise or make heroes of” (that’s what “lionize” means). He stated that liberals “won’t hear” conservative plans; but we have above heard and considered his proposal. Since it offers nothing new or substantive, perhaps conservatives might give it another try.
Court “Corndog” Atchison
Enid
