According to The New American Standard and the NIV, this is what God says about LGBTQ.
1 Corinthians 6:9-10. Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders.
Matthew 19:4. Haven’t you read, He replied that at the beginning the Creator made them male and female.
Genesis 19:1, 11. God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexual lifestyle. This is where the word sodomy has its origin.
Leviticus 18:22. Do no lie with a man as one lies with a woman; that is detestable.
Romans 1:26, 27; 1 Timothy 1:10; Ephesians 5:22, 31.
God did not create homosexuality, Satan and the world did.
God still loves you, but He hates your sin and will forgive you. All you need to do is ask forgiveness and a change of heart.
Brent Evans
Garber
