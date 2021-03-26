LETTER: Get vaccinated for return to normal
We’ve all seen the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on our health, our families and our communities. Our neighbors right here in Garfield County have lost friends and family to this deadly virus.
As the pandemic moves into its second year, we have a glimmer of hope as new vaccines are currently being administered in our state and across our nation. These vaccines are safe, and they are effective. These vaccines prevent disease, and they save lives.
We all want our schools, our restaurants, our homes and businesses opened again. We all want to gather with our friends, worship with our congregations and hug our family members. The fastest way those of us in Enid and in communities across the globe will return to normal is widespread vaccine adoption. That is why I am proud to be part of the “United for Good — Vax for Good” public service campaign.
Each of us has a part to play in ending this pandemic. Wear a mask, keep your distance and get the vaccine. These three simple acts can move us toward a return to normal. Most importantly, they can save the lives of the people we know and love. We are united for good, and I’m asking my fellow Oklahomans to be vaccinated for good too.
Dr. Chris Fagan
Enid
President-Elect
Oklahoma Dental Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.