Get a job and be proud of yourself
What is happening all over the country today?
Nobody wants to work, and they think they should get a high wage if they do work.
Businesses are struggling to stay open because not enough help to run the stores.
The government gave us the stimulus checks but that is not forever.
Use to be a young person couldn’t wait to turn 16 and get a job. They were proud of their first check.
Parents have the responsibility to guide their child in the right direction in life.
In September, I’ll be 80 years old — a little slower but still going.
All my sons started working in fast food. They graduated in 84, 86 and 89 at Enid High School, and are all successful. One out of the three went to college.
Jeff, my oldest, retired as lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Kelly owns several and builds KFCs. Randy is a real estate broker and owns another business.
If you’re persistent and determined, you can go far, so get a job and be proud of yourself. If grocery stores fail and farmers go under, there are no fast food places.
L.C. Marler
Enid
