To the editor and the voters of Garfield County:

I became acquainted with Cory Rink when he was chief of police in Covington.

He was very helpful in a case I was working on some Covington residents. He did a lot of legwork and surveillance for me. Later, when he began working with me at Noble County Sheriff Department, I really saw the knowledge and professionalism Cory does in his duties.

His knowledge of state law is exceptional. He studies all the time on new legislative updates and current law. I ask him questions all the time. He and I have been in several incidents together, some violent, some heartbreaking. In all cases, Cory has exhibited nothing but professionalism in his duties as deputy. He is excellent in de-escalating very upset people and getting them to calm down. I have observed this on many occasions.

You will be electing a sheriff who cares about his county and his constituents deeply, and will be a positive influence for the department and the public. As for me, I will be losing a fine partner and Garfield County will be gaining an exceptional sheriff.

Deputy Mike Stephens of the Noble County Sheriff Department

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you