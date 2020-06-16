A book written by Ron Chernow about the life of our first president, George Washington, tells of a time in 1790 when Washington said that all people have the “liberty of conscience and the immunities of citizenship.”
It is not a toleration or an indulgence by one class of people to enjoy their God-given natural rights.
The government of our United States protects all of its citizens, and does not allow or bigotry or persecution. Our government requires only that those of us who live under this protection should act as good citizens so that we who live in this country shall continue to enjoy and deserve the good will of all of its inhabitants.
I hope and pray we can fulfill President Washington’s dream for us.
Bill E. Taylor
Enid
