As was widely reported this weekend, “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams created a firestorm last week when he went on a racist rant on his online video show.
As a result of these remarks, the News & Eagle will remove “Dilbert” from our Sunday Comics lineup in the next few weeks. Comics sections for the next two weeks are printed in advance; so “Dilbert” still will appear in the March 5 and March 12 editions.
Hundreds of newspapers, including the News & Eagle and all Oklahoma CNHI newspapers, have made the decision to stop running the widely syndicated column after Adams described people who are Black as part of a “hate group” that white people should “get away” from. The video is viewable on YouTube.
The distributor of the comic strip, Andrews McNeel Universal, also has severed ties with Adams.
While we support the First Amendment and the right to speech, we also believe that with free speech comes responsibility and accountability.
“Dilbert” will be replaced by “Crabgrass,” a strip about childhood friendship and its peaks and valleys. The main characters, Miles and Kevin, are charming examples of the resilience of the bonds we form when we are young, and why we remember those times fondly.
Cindy Allen
Publisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.