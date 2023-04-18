Founding Fathers kept religion, government separate
CREEPING THEOCRACY REDUX: The U.S. Constitution contains a clause widely understood as establishing the principle of separation of church and state. So far, courts have (mostly) upheld this interpretation, though it’s clear the Trump Supreme Court justices are antagonistic to this reading.
A majority of the Constitution framers were religious; some were not, but they were all educated men with a knowledge of history (probably more so than most Americans today). They didn’t think either religion or government, per se, were bad, but they were keenly aware of the danger when the two merge.
Most religions hold that they are right and everyone else is wrong, so when they gain secular/political power, everyone under their control must believe as they believe and do as they do — or else.
Thus, Romans persecuted Christians who, on gaining power, persecuted Jews and slaughtered witches and heretics, and our Puritan ancestors whipped Quakers through the streets and banished them. Today, the Taliban arrests and beats women without hijabs, China suppresses the Uigurs, Irish Protestants and Catholics bomb each other, etc.
In America, red states rush to punish and marginalize LGBTQ people, ban drag queens and empower activist judges to stand between you and your doctors and pharmacists. Our biologically ignorant Okie governor is hellbent on diverting your secular tax dollars to religious schools, while Ryan Walters does his Joe McCarthy act (“I have here a list of 234 communists/dirty books”). Clearly, they intend to cram their faith down your throat whether you share it or not.
My grandmother was deeply religious; her Bible was constantly beside her. But she also kept a plaque on her wall. It read: “My Daily Prayer — Help me this day to keep my damn nose out of other people’s business.”
Can I get an Amen?
Court “Corndog” Atchinson
Enid
