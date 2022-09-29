Families Anonymous can support those dealing with addicts
As a mother of a drug addict, I was drawn to Suzie Byrd’s Sunday article, titled Finding Resources. A support system can be helpful so that one doesn’t feel like they are alone.
As soon as I realized the disease of addiction had started to take over the life of my youngest child, the symptoms of addiction (lying, manipulating, stealing) were not as shocking once I learned they are simply a part of the disease state, just as high blood sugar is a symptom of diabetes.
I sought counseling as well as help from Families Anonymous (FA), whose basic purpose is serve people concerned about the use of mind-altering substances or related behavioral problems of a relative or friend. Meetings incorporate programs and literature to support families in attendance, not to cure the addict.
One of the first jewels I learned in FA was that in addiction we didn’t cause it, we can’t control it and we can’t cure it. However, there is much that we can do to NOT stand in the way of our loved one’s recovery.
As a parent we make different choices, we can make changes in ourselves and we can have the courage to commit fully to our own recovery from our “addiction” of trying to fix our addict! Following these steps can lead to serenity. We even have laughter during our meetings!
The addiction in my child has lasted for 14 years so far and has been far from easy, but I strive to live one day at a time. Learning that an addict will not change until they are ready to helped me immensely, but I can change the way I react and for that I’m grateful I have this group here in Enid.
Nancy Burgett
Enid
