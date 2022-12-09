Exposure to literature important to success
I read with increasing dismay of campaigns to remove books from libraries, and now of the proposal by a state legislator to adopt a “rating system” for books, much like that used for motion pictures.
My parents’ careers centered around words and writing. My mother, for much of my childhood, taught college English and creative writing. My father was a newspaper columnist and editorial writer. My sisters and I as children were encouraged to read anything and everything. One of my two sisters, allegedly, did not “learn” to read until second grade simply because she found the “Dick and Jane” books too boring. She now reads and speaks four or five languages, is a Fulbright Scholar and professor of philosophy.
I read at the college level in the third grade and ultimately graduated first in my law school class. I recall one incident in high school when the teacher called on me to announce to the class what novel I was secretly reading in the back of the room. When I answered: “Dostoyevsky’s ‘The Idiot’” he told me to proceed. (Look up the plot if you are unfamiliar — surely not “age appropriate” for a young teenager). Our oldest sister, whose nose was always buried in a book when we were growing up, got her L.L.M. from Harvard and had a distinguished career as a law professor. It was our exposure to literature that laid the foundation for our academic and professional successes; successes that made us self-supporting and productive members of society.
Where, I wonder, would we have been had we been only permitted to read “age-appropriate” books when we were growing up? Ignorance is not “bliss.” Ignorance is ignorance. It’s ugly and the foundation of most prejudice and hate. Encourage reading. Encourage thinking.
Julia Rieman
Enid
