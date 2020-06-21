Another excellent Op-Ed from James Neal on June 19 (Opinion, “Column: It's time to realize the promises of Juneteenth,” Enid News & Eagle).
Judy Henderson
Enid
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Updated: June 21, 2020 @ 10:38 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY - Visitation: Tuesday, 1-8, family present from 6-8, Buchanan Funeral Service-OKC. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Messiah Lutheran Church-OKC. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Lahoma, OK.
MAY 10, 1949 - JUNE 18, 2020 CANTON - Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Fountain Cemetery west of Canton, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made online at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
Judy, 79, is now rejoicing in heaven. She left this world on the morning of June 18, 2020, in Alva, OK. Services: Alva First Baptist Church, June 22, 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be made at www.whartonfuneralchapel.com.
ENID - Celebration of Life service for Michael Leroy Cowsar, 71, of Enid, is pending. Michael was born April 13, 1949, and passed away June 18, 2020, in Enid. Cremation arrangements and online guestbook at www.andersonburris.com
