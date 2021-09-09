Everyone deserves compassion
We commend to thy fatherly goodness all those, who are in any ways afflicted, or distressed, in mind, body, or estate, that it may please thee to comfort and relieve them, according to their several necessities, giving them patience under their sufferings, and a happy issue out of all their afflictions.
A Prayer for all Conditions of People living in Enid, Oklahoma. AMEN! Especially lifting up in prayer today an individual in Enid, Oklahoma, who lives in an old truck there and has suffered several instances of heat exhaustion and dehydration in the past two weeks requiring medical aid!
Why is there no permanent shelter open in Enid for such individuals??? That town, crowing with pride about it’s growth and number of religious, cultural and civic institutions, can’t or won’t provide for the least of its citizens. Those who are poor, those who are afflicted with the diseases of various addictions, those who lack education — THEY ARE ALL PEOPLE! THEY ALL HAVE HUMAN NEEDS! THEY ALL DESERVE CARE AND SERVICES! THEY ALL DESERVE COMPASSION!
Jean Neal
Fairvew
