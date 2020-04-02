Quarantined reader? Try Jill Lepore's survey of pandemic literature (“Don't Come Any Closer”) in the March 30 The New Yorker. She mentions Defoe's “Journal of the Plague Year,” Black Death in “The Decameron” and my favorite, Camus' “The Plague,” grim yet uplifting, with a sly literary joke. Mary Shelley (“Frankenstein”), I learned, wrote an 1826 pandemic novel, “The Last Man;” Stephen King's “The Stand” and others are mentioned. I'd add “Love In The Time Of Cholera” (Márquez) and Richard Matheson's “I Am Legend” (the novel's better than the film versions).
Instead of reading “MacBeth,” you might cue up the movie, fast-forwarding to Lady MacBeth going mad and scrubbing her hands 'til they bleed.
Movie picks: “Contagion” (2011) seems eerily similar to the present situation, and there's “Outbreak,” “28 Days Later,” “World War Z,” “12 Monkeys,” TV's “Walking Dead” and hundreds of zombie apocalypse films to choose from.
Political digression: Trump keeps saying nobody could ever have anticipated such a pandemic, proving he is oblivious to pop culture and woefully ignorant of history.
Playlist: Obviously, REM's “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” Maybe Dylan's “Knockin’ on Heaven's Door” and Bukka White's fantastic “Fixin' to Die” are too morbid, but then Peggy Lee singing “You give me fever when you kiss me” is no longer sexy — it's threatening. There's “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)” by Kenny Rogers and The First Edition, “I Don't Need No Doctor” (Humble Pie) and “The Shape I'm In” (The Band). If you prefer screaming thrash, try “Down with the Sickness” by Disturbed.
So sit back, relax with the trendy new cocktail — the Quarantini — (thanks, Paul & Wade!). Avoid Lady MacBeth syndrome, don't hoard toilet paper and enjoy your involuntary staycation until … whenever.
Court “Corndog” Atchinson
Enid
