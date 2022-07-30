The Enid economy has historically been dependent on the twin engines of agriculture and oil/gas. When these two sectors of the economy struggle the entire economy of Enid struggles. Moving forward the Enid economy must become more diversified. The goal, of a more diverse economy, can be obtained by intentionally leveraging the Oklahoma higher education system. More specifically, helping to increase the residential student population at NWOSU-Enid and NOC Enid.
The Oklahoma Higher Education system consists of two comprehensive universities, 11 master-granting universities and 12 community colleges. Including branch campuses, there are a total of 48 sites throughout the state that provide higher education opportunities.
Enid is the 10th largest city in the state (2020 census). However, based upon the college student population attending NWOSU-Enid and NOC Enid, our community is far from being in the top 10 in regard to residential college student population.
Enid has significant community amenities that are beneficial in the recruitment of college students. However, to significantly increase the enrollment of our two great colleges, our city will need to help. By providing financial incentives in the way of additional scholarships to attend NWOSU-Enid and NOC Enid we can attract more college-age students to make Enid their FIRST choice.
Growing our college student population will benefit our community in two specific ways. First, our community will benefit from the discretionary spending each additional residential college student provides. Also, increasing the 18- to 22-year-old demographics of our community will make Enid a more likely candidate for expansion of new retail stores and restaurants.
Stillwater and Norman are fine communities with fine universities, however, we would be best served advocating as well as advertising for Enid and not these other communities.
Stephen Glazier
Enid
