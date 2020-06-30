In "United we stand" (Sunday, June 28, 2020, front page, Enid News & Eagle), Mya Roberts expressed that not until she joined a group of Enid protesters had she, "felt that unity since moving to Enid six years ago from South Los Angeles."
Well, Mya Roberts, ''that unity'' abounds here. Thrives here! Always has! And in a very progressive way.
The article continues with examples of America of late; an America of hate.
Now, Enid isn't perfect. And it darn sure ain't L.A. Enid just has a different way of "protesting" things.
A quote by esteemed Enid City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell from the same article simplifies our process:
"When you identify something is wrong in your community, your responsibility is to go to your elected official and demand change."
Too, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood Jr. states, in part, that his appointment in 2017 (the third Black commissioner thus elected) has, "been beneficial for the council and for the public so they can feel an opportunity of being heard."
So, Mya Roberts, a much belated welcome to Enid. Your previous experiences will be an asset. Now, experience Enid if you will.
Bob Jones
Enid
