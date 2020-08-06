As a resident of Enid for 60 years, I know about the "wings" of art structure and what it is supposed to symbolize.
But being from the rural area and raised as a farm boy, I have a hard time visualizing the true meaning although explained to me otherwise.
To me, it looks like an unfinished outbuilding needing to be completed. The rafters are upright, but the siding or tin isn't there to cover it.
Again, I apologize for my lack of true inspiration. It takes all kinds, and I wasn't blessed with the finer aspects of modern culture.
No offense is intended, for I know that it's a real gift or art and Enid can boast about it. I am concerned though that there won't be many oohs and aahs from the truckers on 412.
On a tongue-in-cheek note, I wonder how Charles, Carolyn, Half-pint and Mary would have thought about it in "Little House on the Prairie?"
Just an old school codger poking a little fun with no intention to hurt anyone's feelings.
Respectfully, Larry Zerger
Enid
