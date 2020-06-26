I would like to endorse Cory Rink for Garfield County Sheriff. I have known Cory and his family all of his life. I am a retired schoolteacher (40 years) from the Covington School.
I know that Cory represents the type of a person who would be a great sheriff. He and his family are very good, moral people. I taught school with his wife, Ashley, and his son John Wayne played baseball with my grandson.
Cory is a family man and a positive role model you can look up to. He has had a career in law enforcement for several years. He continues to take many courses and training to be the best officer he can be and be prepared He and his family are community involved in all areas. He has also taught defensive tactics to other officers.
I believe he will support the small, rural communities and residents as well as the Enid area. It is his plan to teach this class to civilians in the community. Cory has been a great leader in our community as a volunteer firefighter and a town policeman.
Cory will be a good change for the Garfield County justice system. Please get to know him, meet him and his family and you can see what a fair-minded, hard worker he really is. Cory will bring justice and fairness to the office. Please get to know him. I don't think you will be disappointed if you vote for Cory.
Thank you for your time. We want what is best for our families and our communities. Don't be afraid of change! Please vote for Cory Rink.
Carolyn Peacock
Covington
