As someone who has known Dariel Momsen personally and professionally, it is my pleasure to endorse, Dariel Momsen, for the Garfield County sheriff position.
It was my privilege serving with Dariel, on the Drummond Town Board. He was an asset to the Drummond school system as well as the Town of Drummond.
His services as the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the Drummond community was always a position in which I felt he took great pride in. He was always willing to listen to concerns and dealt with any issues with the utmost professionalism.
Besides his professional duties, he was always an influential citizen to the town. His positive influence on the students at Drummond Public School, where he, from time to time, filled in as a substitute teacher, was always greatly appreciated.
There is no doubt in my mind that Dariel will serve the citizens of Garfield County with the same professionalism and heart that the town of Drummond received.
With Respect,
Leah Miller
Drummond Public School, HRM, treasurer and testing coordinator.
