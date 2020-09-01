The Aug. 25 edition of the Enid News & Eagle reported that over 500 Enid Public Schools students and staff are now being quarantined and that 50 schools across the state have reported cases.
It was also reported that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited with state officials recently, including State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who said Birx warned that the reopening of schools presents a new challenge to mitigating coronavirus spread, especially in some communities where people may not be taking the virus seriously. Hofmeister also was quoted as saying that the reopening of the schools can become a super spreader event.
Both of Enid’s hospitals reported COVID-19 deaths on Aug. 25. Garfield County ranked 11th among the 77 counties with 795 active cases.
What I would like to know is where are the Freedom Fighters? Where are the Red Shirts? They speak about their freedom but the Declaration of Independence provides three examples of inalienable rights endowed by God; the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The refusal of some citizens to support even the most common sense precautions during this pandemic endangers my life, continues to restrict my liberty and causes great unhappiness.
We must put aside our political differences and realize we are all in this together and only by working together, adopting recognized procedures and respecting the welfare of others can we defeat this disease.
Eldon Henderson
Enid
