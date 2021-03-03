I believe if the announcers at all sporting events — whether public school, collegiate or professional sporting events — would make the following announcement for the playing of the national anthem, we would solve the current disrespect towards our flag and our nation:
“Ladies and gentleman please stand for the playing of the national anthem. If you are standing, please place your hand over your heart and sing along with us. If you want to kneel and pray to your God that we continue as a free United States of America, with freedom for all — or, if you want to raise a fist toward the defeat of socialism in our country please feel free to do so. Thank you.”
Art Reed, U.S. Army retired
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.