Due to the many years I have known Roland Pederson, I believe he has the perfect combination of integrity, fairness, values and principles to continue as our state senator of District 13. Always a hard worker both as an educator and farmer, he will serve us well.
In today’s volatile political world, it is an honor to see Roland is one who can unite Northwest Oklahoma.
He listen, studies, and makes decisions on what is best for our part of the state and will serve in leadership roles the state needs. Support Roland Pederson for state Senate.
Ruel Butch Lingenfelter
Enid
