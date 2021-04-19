"The Sound of Music" was an excellent production by Enid High School music and drama departments!!! The performance by the talented cast, the marvelous orchestra, the choreography, the crew, the costumes all were outstanding.
We have been attending EHS events for quite a number of years, and we believe there has never been a better one. Kudos to all of the directors and others involved for such an absolutely professional musical production! Thank you for providing such a first class pleasant experience.
Dr. Bill and Eleanor Taylor
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.