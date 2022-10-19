Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. The coldest temperatures are expected across north central and east central Oklahoma. * WHERE...Most of Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&