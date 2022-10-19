Don’t talk to telephone scammer
I’m writing this letter to seniors to not take phone calls from a man from another country.
He says he is working with your doctor and Medicare, but he isn’t.
Just hang up, he will call again, but just hang up. Do not talk to him.
He wants your Medicare number and Social Security number, and anything he can get.
He will tell you that your doctor wants you to buy something from him that will help you. Not true.
I have talked to my doctor’s office and Medicare. They both say hang up and don’t talk to him.
Linda Lohse
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.