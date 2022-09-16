Don’t jail people for silly offenses
It seems to me that an easy solution to the overcrowded Enid jail would be to stop putting people in jail for silly offenses that do not require incarceration.
Currently, instead of issuing jail time for some tickets, such as invalid driver’s license, etc, it would seem that issuing a simple ticket would do the job and eliminate jailing people, which is often the current practice.
This would generate revenue instead of costing to confine the person.
Thank you for your time.
Walter Reed
Lahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.