Don’t assume goodwill with cell switch
As with many farming families in Oklahoma, we have been members of the Pioneer Telephone Cooperative for three generations, loyal and dedicated Pioneer Cellular customers from its start.
Pioneer Cellular towers connect us to our business, family and outside world. When alone in areas that no other cellular companies covered, Pioneer Cell was key in saving many a calf when more help was needed, emergency calls when our wheat crop was at risk, critical calls for help when accidents/medical problems threatened our lives. Add to that thousands of calls for lunch, feed, grain sales, fuel or a ride home, you know that Pioneer Cellular delivered time and time again for our farmers and ranchers.
My experienced advice is for the other 29,998 Pioneer Cellular customers that are impacted by this change that you take your current Pioneer Cellular bill with you to talk to Verizon. Multiply your monthly service for the CELL SERVICE ONLY x 12 months, then INSIST that you have a WRITTEN total of what your VERIZON YEARLY BILL will be. Don’t be sidetracked with “free phones”, “rebates”, “gift cards” and “credit issued in a month or two”. Compare apples to apples — ours went from $840 to $2,100. The assumption that Pioneer’s goodwill for our farming community will carry over to the new owners is just that — assuming. And you know what assume means. If you have already switched and the math doesn’t add up, call your Pioneer Board Member, State Representative or Senator.
Robin Wolf
Kingfisher
