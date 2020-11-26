Thank you to Ben Ezzell, Derwin Norwood and Jonathan Waddell for trying to do what's right in voting for a mask mandate.

Shame on our Mayor George Pankonin, Commissioners Jerry Allen, Rob Stallings and David Mason for not voting for a mask mandate.

It has become obvious by the ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Enid and Garfield County that a voluntary mask recommendation is not working.

To our mayor and City Council: Please fulfill your duties to protect the citizens of Enid and vote for a mandate now.

Sandy Abernathy

Enid

