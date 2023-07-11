LETTER: Disbursement of education funds appalling
{p class=”Style1”}State Auditor Cindy Byrd is a true champion of Oklahoma taxpayers. She follows the law meticulously and speaks the truth regardless of whose toes are stepped on. Her latest expose of government incompetence and malfeasance is shocking – here’s what I learned from it.
{p class=”Style1”}When the Feds dumped a billion dollars of pandemic relief money in our trough, Governor Stitt, Ryan Walters and friends scurried like greedy pigs to grab it and fling it recklessly wherever they chose with little or no accountability (the Feds have already said they may want some of it back).
{p class=”Style1”}But it’s what they did with the funds designated for education I find especially appalling: they gifted it to private schools and individuals of their choosing before making it available to the public, in fact giving away so much they ran out before needier citizens had a chance at it.
{p class=”Style1”}I’ve always felt that along with democracy, civil rights and freedoms, twelve years of free education for every child was one of America’s greatest attributes. Clearly, Stitt and Walters disagree, shoving forth America’s first taxpayer funded private religious school and waging a vicious campaign against teachers and their unions (Walters called them “terrorists”), driving them out of state during an acute teacher shortage.
{p class=”Style1”}And Walters, who seems to hate teachers, is a national joke, flailing around in his tinfoil hat, ranting idiotically about porn and vice. He’s too young to remember Joe McCarthy and too ignorant to have read about him, but he’s doing an excellent imitation.
{p class=”Style1”}If we leave these prejudiced, anti-education morons in power, they won’t stop until every school in Okieland practices exclusively Christian indoctrination taught by priests and Holy Joe evangelists, and any student who questions them will be forced to wear a scarlet letter.
Court “Corndog” Atchinson
Enid
