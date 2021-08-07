Witnessing partisan congressmen and DC’s police trying so hard to produce crocodile tears convinced all useful-idiots that Jan. 6 was indeed the worst act of violence in America’s history. Also fortified Democrats’ hearing was another one-sided kangaroo court event to garner useful-idiots’ emotional control. Not in any way in search of any truths or facts.
Useful-idiots are convinced by biased media repeating and printing ad nauseum ridiculously conflated historical events that Jan. 6th was worse than America’s Civil War with 750,000 deaths with the first assassination of a president Abe Lincoln, a Republican, by a Confederate sympathizer and Democrat. Jan. 6 was worse than Democrat President Martin Van Buren (founder of the Democrat party) ordering the relocation of Native Indians creating a Trail of Tears, causing near 4,000 deaths. Jan 6 was worse than when mobs, members of the Democrats’ founded KKK, murdered over 300 Blacks in the Tulsa Massacre. Worse than when for over a year starting in 2020 the strong arms of the Democrats’ BLM’s and antifa’s “mostly peaceful” protesters caused the deaths of over 40 Americans and the destruction of over $2 billion in property.
Why another of the Democrats’ one-sided circus? Democrats can’t have hearings about reducing the record 170,000+ illegals crossing our borders monthly since April costing taxpayers tens of billions and causing a resurgence in COVID cases nationwide. Wonder why Biden’s administration keeps the locations of where they are placing the 170,000+ COVID infected illegals? Can’t have a hearing as to why crime is surging well over 300% and out of control in all Democrat-run cities. Can’t have a hearing about Biden’s policies causing the worst inflation since 2008.
Majorly Americans are wishing the Democrats would work harder on their sad fake acting skills, whining and crocodile tear productions.
Paul Gilliam,
Enid
