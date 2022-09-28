Democrats’ priorities wrong for children
Indoctrinated priorities are beyond wrong and damaging America and its impressionable children’s futures.
Anybody remember a single word or 1,000+ word gibberish filled rant from Democrats when “Little House on the Prairie” books & videos were banned by Democrats’ Woke in many libraries across the nation?
Democrats’ priorities are wrong when they haven’t had a scintilla of dissent or 1000+ word gibberish filled rants as U.S. educational rankings went from #1 in many categories to as low as 24th in science & 38th in math. But now as Democrats’ Woke have been caught pushing sexually explicit, racially divisive and cop disrespecting books to kindergarteners, their ignorantly based outrage is deafening & parroted relentlessly.
A half step forward for Democrat controlled media to mention supposedly banned books. But hilariously admit they are defending such filth without ever reading or any investigation. No clearer case of choosing party over country, countrymen, women and impressionable children.
Evidently, it’s the exact same approach partisan media uses for rewriting history inaccurately in their favor. After all, actually opening, then reading history books or books you’re wrongly defending would make rewriting history and defending Woken’s divisive filth so much harder.
Hope Democrats’ future gibberish filled rants answer a couple of questions.
#1 Why do Democrats, their controlled indoctrinated class educators and media allies believe teaching our most impressionable children to fear and disrespect cops, racial division, pedophilia, sexual disorders or personal sexual choices is any of their business or job? Then, #2 explain clearly how teaching such disgusting filth to impressionable children in any way shape or form is somehow going to raise US’ school children’s rankings in math or science?
Priorities should be educating our youth so they can attain better futures, not indoctrinating to be racially divisive or sexually active.
Paul Gilliam
Enid
