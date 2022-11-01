LETTER: Dark money groups will be happy if Hofmeister wins
I know who will be jumping for Joy if Hofmeister wins the governor’s race.
It’s the anonymous donors who have donated tens of millions of dollars to “dark money” groups such as The Oklahoma Project, Imagine This Oklahoma, Clean Up Oklahoma and others.
These groups have been running all the attack ads against Kevin Stitt for the past six months.
Is there any doubt that if Joy wins, who will be pulling the strings in the governor’s office? I wouldn’t be surprised if most of these donors are from out of state, but we will never know.
Ron Krey
Enid
