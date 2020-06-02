My submission for the Dad of the Day (DoD) is this:
At 9:30 a.m. on May 30, I was driving on a road in my medium-sized town in "flyover country" as I approached an intersection with a bike trail.
There was a group of about six people, ranging from child to adult, approaching the same intersection, but well ahead of me. They began to cross, the eldest male (assumed to be "Dad") going first. He remained in the middle of the intersection until everyone else had safely crossed, all the while monitoring the traffic from both directions.
Simple, unassuming and awesome! What else would you expect from "Dad"?
How 'bout that as I drove by the family, "Dad" looked me in the eye and gave me the "guy nod" as if to say, "Howdy" and "Thank you!" I returned the silent gesture and continued about my day.
No words were spoken, yet such a profound statement was made.
God bless Dads like that! That is all.
Scott Jessen
Enid
