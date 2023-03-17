‘Creeping Theocracy’ taking over government
Last year, Governor Stitt rejected non-binary birth certificates because, he said, “God made us male or female. Period.” But indeterminate genetic markers, physical and hormonal, have always existed, so he’s either lying or ignorant (neither being desirable qualities in elected officials).
Having given up on vouchers, Stitt and Walters now push tax credits which they insist aren’t the same thing. They are, though — both allocate public tax funds for private religious schools and both will defund public education. In the inevitable legal challenge (similar issues forced the removal of Governor Fallin’s Ten Commandments monument from state property), the Trump Supreme Court may well rule this constitutional. The legislature is hell-bent on ramming it through, though — Speaker McCall threatens that no bill without the tax credits will even be considered.
The sanest person in state government, Attorney General Drummond, cautions that any other religious group might then legally claim the same right. You may be happy to fund a Catholic school today, less so about funding a Rastafarian or Church Of Satan Academy next year.
Lawmakers have recently confirmed teachers’ absolute right to beat students, apparently including blind, autistic, disabled kids. This, says Representative Jim Olsen, follows “God’s word.” If you don’t occasionally thrash your children, he claims, you don’t love them.
Lack of space precludes discussion of trans-phobia, book burning, government intrusion into schools and libraries, but the trend is clear: I call it “Creeping Theocracy.” Discussion and dissent are stifled because you can’t argue with God.
I also suspect some cherry-picking on which biblical rules to follow. Olsen, for example, if he is sincere and consistent, must now propose a law banning the eating of pork. Watching him explain this to Oklahoma pork producers and BBQ lovers should be entertaining.
Court Atchinson
Enid
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.