I went to the auto dealership recently for an oil change for my vehicle.
While in the waiting room, another lady and I had the chance to visit.
She was wearing a mask, and I was wearing a mask. We probably were a little short of six feet apart for proper social distancing, but we did visit.
During our conversation, we spoke of the terrible divisions in our nation. We discussed the “whys” and the results we are seeing happening in our wonderful country of America.
What can be done? It seems impossible to bring us all back in harmony. We decided if I did the right thing to everyone I met for 30 days and did the right thing in all my dealings with others in those 30 days, and if everyone would do the same to others for that same period of time, we would see a great change.
As we treated each other as we want to be treated, everything in our nation would once again be the home of the free and the brave. It would again be the land of opportunity for everyone.
Let’s try for courtesy, civility and honesty for 30 days. What do you have to lose?
Etta Fern Van Buskirk
Enid
