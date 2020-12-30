O, year 2020, farewell and adieu,
We hope we never see another like you.
We will now stand aside and allow you to pass,
Don’t let the doorknob hit you in in the ass.
Court “Corndog” Atchinson
Enid
DOVER - A Celebration of Life Service for Mike Stinson, 63, will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at Dover Christian Church. A private family interment will precede. Arrangements by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Donations: Saving Grace Ministries.
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services will be held Monday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Okeene, OK. Wilkinson Mortuary of Okeene is in charge of arrangements.
